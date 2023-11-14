Pedro Solimano
Pedro is a Chilean freelance journalist who has been covering the crypto space since 2019. Along with his Latin American finance newsletter called La Cadena, Pedro has written for Decrypt, Bitcoin Magazine, Finder, Sin Permiso, El Mostrador, and a variety of other publications.
It may hurt today, but there will come a time when SBF becomes a distant memory of an industry just getting off its training wheels
