Reza Jafery is co-founder of HAI, a decentralized, community governed, and controlled peg RAI fork stablecoin built on Optimism. With an education in business and product development and a history of covering early blockchain technology, Reza has been actively engaged in the space since 2017. During his tenure as a staff writer for HackerNoon, he authored over 50 articles on foundational Bitcoin and Ethereum principles. He also achieved recognition as a top writer on Quora for Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and Virtual Currency, while earning the distinction of being the top writer on Medium for Investing and Bitcoin. Reza also serves as the Business Development lead for Decrypt Media.