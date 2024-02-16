bitcoin adoption

Opinion

A cheeseburger gave me all the hope I need to stay in crypto

Opinion: Even though I didn’t pay for my “Diamond Hands” burger with BTC, don’t let that fool you into thinking that crypto’s development is futile

by Damian Alvarez /
Opinion

Bitcoin ETFs are not crypto’s finish line

Don’t get me wrong, bitcoin ETFs are good thing for the industry — but we can’t forget about bitcoin’s original ethos among all the price talk

by Andy Bromberg /
Opinion

If you care about crypto adoption, ‘not your keys, not your coins’ is a disaster

We should be doing more to make “not your keys, not your coins” a description of the bad old days rather than a prescription for the future

by Chris Brooks /
Opinion

Exclusive, Divisive, Unwelcoming: Yes, This Is Crypto for Women

The narrative that cryptocurrency is any different than traditional finance is just plain wrong

by Alex Gray /
Markets

Survey Finds Turkey Crypto Usage Increased YoY, But Trust in Industry Has Fallen

Bitcoin is the most preferred digital asset by users in Turkey with 7 out of 10 market participants saying they trade BTC.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

