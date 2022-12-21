Christie's
There are a total of 5 articles associated with Christie's.
Hologram company Proto, whose displays can showcase NFTs, joins Christie’s VC portfolio after multiple collaborations
FTX bets on new Solana-backed crypto and NFT wallet Backpack
Christie’s launched a Web3 venture arm to help NFT collectors buy and sell more digital art
Web3 investor Santiago Santos, who purchased the NFT for PleasrDAO, said he was prepared to spend $2.5 million or more for the blockchain-based digital collectible at auction
by Morgan Chittum /
As NFTs and collectibles alike have gained popularity, the utility behind the art is greater than the current use cases, Ripple said.
by Jacquelyn Melinek /