Christie's

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Christie's.
Web3

NFT Displays Go 3D With Investment Boost From Christie’s Venture Arm

Hologram company Proto, whose displays can showcase NFTs, joins Christie’s VC portfolio after multiple collaborations

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Disney and Walmart Target Young Audiences in the Metaverse

FTX bets on new Solana-backed crypto and NFT wallet Backpack

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Yuga Labs Takes Voyagers to the Otherside While Minecraft Bans NFTs

Christie’s launched a Web3 venture arm to help NFT collectors buy and sell more digital art

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Exclusive: Why One Investor Bought an NFT of Wikipedia’s First Edit for $750K

Web3 investor Santiago Santos, who purchased the NFT for PleasrDAO, said he was prepared to spend $2.5 million or more for the blockchain-based digital collectible at auction

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

NFT News: Ripple Launches $250M Creator Fund, Christie’s Sells $12M of NFTs

As NFTs and collectibles alike have gained popularity, the utility behind the art is greater than the current use cases, Ripple said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

