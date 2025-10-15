CoinDCX

Business

Coinbase invests in CoinDCX, valuing crypto exchange at $2.45B

The new investment lifts CoinDCX’s valuation above its 2022 funding round as Coinbase deepens its presence in Asia’s crypto markets

by Blockworks /
Business

Crypto hiring: Binance loses APAC head, M^Zero poaches Circle exec

Crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase have shed employees at various points during the year

by James Cirrone /
Business

Crypto hiring: CoinDCX blames tax policy, bear market for layoffs

Coinbase and Binance have also significantly limited their staffing footprints in 2023

by James Cirrone /
Markets

FalconX, CoinDCX Hit Unicorn Status Amid Uncertain Regulatory Environment

Two crypto exchange platforms achieve unicorn status as contradictory regulatory remarks on digital assets continues.

by Morgan Chittum /

