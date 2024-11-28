ETH/BTC

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Crypto market update: Bitcoin stalls, stablecoins and NFTs surge

Bitcoin retreats from $100K, altcoins and NFTs gain momentum, and stablecoins hit record highs — spotlighting crypto market dynamics.

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Ether Enthusiasm Outstrips Bitcoin as Shanghai Fervor Grows

The Shanghai/Capella upgrade, due roughly in one week’s time on April 12, will finally give validators the ability to withdraw from staking

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Market Wrap: BTC, Stocks Rally in Late Session Following Fed’s Rate Increase

Bitcoin and equities rallied late in the session, suggesting rate hikes may be mostly priced in and may not push markets down in the future

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Stocks, Altcoins Rise Despite Rate Hikes and Ukraine Conflict

Investors are likely expecting a non-aggressive approach to interest rates following Wednesday’s change, leading to a jump in markets

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto Rises as European Mining Ban Falls Through

The EU bill to regulate crypto removed language that would have effectively banned mining, sending crypto markets up, while equities fell amid tensions with Russia

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Stocks, Cryptos Fall as US Looks For New Ways to Punish Putin

Biden announced plans among the US, European Union and G7 nations to remove Russia’s trade status, deepening the economic burden on the country

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Ukraine-Russia Talks Fail, Inflation Hits 40-Year High

Talks between Russia and Ukraine ended in a stalemate, leaving investors with little hope for a diplomatic end to the conflict

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Jumps After White House Rolls Out Crypto Executive Order

The cryptocurrency was up as much as almost 10% intraday, before ending stock trading with a 7.96% pop

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Equities Seesaw as Ukraine Unpredictability Continues

Investors are watching the developing conflict in Ukraine and await Biden’s executive crypto order and new interest rates

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Gold, Oil Push Higher While Crypto, Stocks Continue To Tumble

Secretary of State Blinkin revealed that the US was seeking to ban Russian oil imports, sending oil prices to their highest since 2008

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Cryptos Crumble After Russia Bombs Major Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant

BTC, ETH and equity markets saw a sharp sell-off after Russia bombed Europe’s largest power plant

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH Fall as Traders Brace for Volatility Ahead

BTC regained correlation with safe-haven assets this week, only to diverge Thursday

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Stocks Rise, Cryptos Fall After Fed Flags Smaller March Rate Rise

The S&P 500 rose by 1.86%, while the Nasdaq and Dow jumped 1.7% and 1.79%, respectively.

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH Extend Gains as Equity Markets Continue To Fall

Increasing divergence between cryptocurrencies and equities has prompted suggestions that bitcoin has become a risk-off asset

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH See Massive Pump as Russian Ruble Crumbles

A collapsing ruble and the threat of bank account seizures may be leading Russians to bitcoin to avoid financial ruin

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto, Stocks Rise Despite Ongoing Invasion of Ukraine

The Ukrainian president criticized the country’s allies for their lack of assistance in stopping the Russian advance

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH and Stocks Seesaw Following Ukraine Invasion

Bitcoin started the day down as much as 7.5% after news broke that Russia had invaded Ukraine

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: S&P Drops to Lowest Point Since June 2021 as BTC Extends Losses

Stocks have plunged to their lowest point since June 2021 as the country has continued to amass troops along Ukraine’s border

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto, Stocks Fall Further After Putin Sends Troops Into Ukraine

Putin’s advancement of troops into Ukraine has heightened fears of an invasion, leading to further losses in both crypto and equity markets

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: BTC and European Markets Drop After Latest Putin Provocation

European equity markets fell Monday while cryptocurrency traders were largely unphased

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto, Stocks Continue Slide as Investors Eye Russia-Ukraine Tensions

The unfolding situation in Eastern Europe has ratcheted up market uncertainty, leading investors to sell or stick to the sidelines

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: BTC, Stocks Tank After Biden Says Threat of Russian Invasion ‘Very High’

The prospect of an executive order from the US president relating to cryptocurrencies added to market uncertainty

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: US and NATO Say Russia Still Building Troops on Ukraine’s Border

The US and NATO say Russia has not partially removed troops from Ukraine’s border yet, causing more fear among investors

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto Pumps After Putin Pledges to Partially Pull Back Troops

Tensions at Ukraine’s border eased slightly after positive remarks from Putin, leading to a jump in both cryptocurrencies and stocks

by Luke Conway /

