European Banking Authority

Policy

European Banking Authority takes next step in finalizing stablecoin policy 

The EBA released a final draft of regulatory technical standards outlining how issuers should respond to holder complaints

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

European Banking Authority has new rules for stablecoin issuer recovery plans

Under MiCA, the EBA’s extensive proposal outlines how stablecoin and cryptocurrency issuers should think about risk and plan for recovery options in the event of catastrophe

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

European Banking Authority Wants to Include Crypto in Money Laundering, Terrorism Guidelines

The deadline for firms to submit comments on the proposed amendments is August 31, 2023

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Leaked EU Docs Warn Members to Clamp Down on Crypto Mixers

Blockworks exclusive: A final draft of incoming EU regulation reveals bloc regulators are increasingly concerned about crypto privacy

by David Canellis /

