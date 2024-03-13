European Banking Authority
There are a total of 4 articles associated with European Banking Authority.
The EBA released a final draft of regulatory technical standards outlining how issuers should respond to holder complaints
Under MiCA, the EBA’s extensive proposal outlines how stablecoin and cryptocurrency issuers should think about risk and plan for recovery options in the event of catastrophe
The deadline for firms to submit comments on the proposed amendments is August 31, 2023
by James Cirrone /
Blockworks exclusive: A final draft of incoming EU regulation reveals bloc regulators are increasingly concerned about crypto privacy
by David Canellis /