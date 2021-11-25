Gone Crypto
Dexterity Capital, an algorithmic high-frequency trading firm focused on cryptocurrencies, is looking to solve some of the biggest challenges in finance.
As the crypto space evolves, regulation for the industry is paramount, but it has to be done in a correct way, General Counsel and CCO of Bitwise Katherine Dowling said.
New Form Capital focuses on a new form of finance with an interest in investing in the intersection of Wall Street and crypto.
“The technical capabilities of the blockchain and what it can actually do to the financial system is definitely the thing that attracted me to it once I really started to dig into the layers of it,” said Sadie Raney, co-founder of Makara Digital.
After nearly two decades spent working for firms from Lehman Brothers to Deutsche Bank, Ling and a colleague saw where the future of finance was headed.
Valkyrie CEO Leah Wald speaks to Blockworks about her journey in the digital assets industry from Africa to Wall Street.
Lukka’s head of data and analytics Dan Huscher got his start in financial data at information provider IHS Markit, where he spent 16 years after serving in the US Army.
Solidus Labs CEO Asaf Meir told Blockworks that the digital asset industry’s ‘blank canvas’ appealed to him because he was able to create something out of nothing.
As a fairly early entrant into the crypto market, Murphy experienced the typical skepticism from his peers and colleagues.
“What I discovered about myself at Jane Street was that I was able to pull together the business side and the technology side,” said Harrison.
Mognetti, an economist by training, has been with CoinShares since before it even became CoinShares.
“I heard about cryptography from the security engineering team,” Veltman said. “And then, as I started learning about blockchain, it really resonated with me from an intellectual standpoint.”