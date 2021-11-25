Gone Crypto

Gone Crypto: Dexterity Capital Co-Founder Michael Safai

Dexterity Capital, an algorithmic high-frequency trading firm focused on cryptocurrencies, is looking to solve some of the biggest challenges in finance.

by Casey Wagner /
Gone Crypto: From US Attorney’s Office to Bitwise General Counsel

As the crypto space evolves, regulation for the industry is paramount, but it has to be done in a correct way, General Counsel and CCO of Bitwise Katherine Dowling said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Gone Crypto: Investing in the Intersection of Wall Street and Crypto

New Form Capital focuses on a new form of finance with an interest in investing in the intersection of Wall Street and crypto.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Gone Crypto: From Accountant to Electrician to Co-Founder of Makara Digital

“The technical capabilities of the blockchain and what it can actually do to the financial system is definitely the thing that attracted me to it once I really started to dig into the layers of it,” said Sadie Raney, co-founder of Makara Digital.

by Casey Wagner /
Gone Crypto: Wall Street Veteran Catches Digital Assets Bug

After nearly two decades spent working for firms from Lehman Brothers to Deutsche Bank, Ling and a colleague saw where the future of finance was headed.

by Casey Wagner /
Gone Crypto: Asset Management to Building Crypto Securities

Valkyrie CEO Leah Wald speaks to Blockworks about her journey in the digital assets industry from Africa to Wall Street.

by Casey Wagner /
Gone Crypto: Following the Data to Digital Assets

Lukka’s head of data and analytics Dan Huscher got his start in financial data at information provider IHS Markit, where he spent 16 years after serving in the US Army.

by Casey Wagner /
Gone Crypto: From Goldman Sachs to Digital Asset Risk-Monitoring Start-Up Solidus

Solidus Labs CEO Asaf Meir told Blockworks that the digital asset industry’s ‘blank canvas’ appealed to him because he was able to create something out of nothing.

by Casey Wagner /
Gone Crypto: From FBI Agent to Crypto Company CEO

As a fairly early entrant into the crypto market, Murphy experienced the typical skepticism from his peers and colleagues.

by Casey Wagner /
Gone Crypto: FTX.US President Brett Harrison

“What I discovered about myself at Jane Street was that I was able to pull together the business side and the technology side,” said Harrison.

by Casey Wagner /
Gone Crypto: Mognetti and the Birth of CoinShares

Mognetti, an economist by training, has been with CoinShares since before it even became CoinShares.

by Casey Wagner /
Gone Crypto: From Wall Street to Anchorage Head of Finance

“I heard about cryptography from the security engineering team,” Veltman said. “And then, as I started learning about blockchain, it really resonated with me from an intellectual standpoint.”

by Casey Wagner /

