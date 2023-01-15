Jump Capital
CyberX landed an impressive $15 million in funding from Foresight Ventures despite the long bear market
Blockworks exclusive: Push Protocol recently rebranded itself to expand beyond the Ethereum network
The capital raise brings Paradigm’s valuation to $400 million
Multiple companies have announced significant fundraises this week, and it’s only Tuesday. Neon plans to bring major Ethereum dApps like AAVE to Solana.
The company has closed its 7th venture fund, which is 75% higher in capital from its 6th fund of $200 million, Peter Johnson, partner at Jump Capital, told Blockworks.