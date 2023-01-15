Jump Capital

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Jump Capital.
article-image

Markets

Funding Roundup: Funding Gains Momentum in Second Week of 2023

CyberX landed an impressive $15 million in funding from Foresight Ventures despite the long bear market

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Polygon Onboards New Web3-native Communication Network

Blockworks exclusive: Push Protocol recently rebranded itself to expand beyond the Ethereum network

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Alameda Ventures, Jump Capital Co-led $35M Series A for Paradigm.co

The capital raise brings Paradigm’s valuation to $400 million

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Neon Labs Raised $40M, WOO Network Closes $30M, Nexo Invests in Texture Capital

Multiple companies have announced significant fundraises this week, and it’s only Tuesday. Neon plans to bring major Ethereum dApps like AAVE to Solana.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

DeFi

Jump Capital Launches $350M Fund with Focus on Crypto, DeFi

The company has closed its 7th venture fund, which is 75% higher in capital from its 6th fund of $200 million, Peter Johnson, partner at Jump Capital, told Blockworks.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.