LMAX

PolicySponsored

Can Nations Agree on Crypto Regulation?

“A well-considered initial framework from renowned regulators will lend credibility to crypto,” LMAX CEO said

by Brian Nibley /
Markets

Big Money Crypto Traders Still Bullish on BTC and ETH, LMAX CEO Says

Institutional crypto exchange LMAX Digital marked its biggest trading day of the year last week as markets bounced

by David Canellis /
Markets

Financial Services Investor J.C. Flowers & Co. Takes Stake in Institutional-Focused LMAX Group

Deal values LMAX Digital parent LMAX Group at $1 billion, and will be used for international expansion.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

Market Players: Excess Demand Dropped but Bitcoin’s Basis Trade Can Swing Back

Bitcoin futures have held at historically low premiums to bitcoin in the spot market, with futures trading about 5% higher, giving the basis trade a thin platform to stand on.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Building the Plumbing for Institutional Capital Markets

“Don’t talk to me about blockchain or wallets, I just want to trade” is how LMAX Group’s David Mercer described the paradigm shift required to get more institutional investors trading digital assets.

by Sam Reynolds /
Sponsored

The Basis Trade in Bitcoin

The basis trade in crypto isn’t all it’s cracked up to be on paper, according to David Mercer, CEO, LMAX Group.

by Brian Nibley /

