“A well-considered initial framework from renowned regulators will lend credibility to crypto,” LMAX CEO said
Institutional crypto exchange LMAX Digital marked its biggest trading day of the year last week as markets bounced
Deal values LMAX Digital parent LMAX Group at $1 billion, and will be used for international expansion.
Bitcoin futures have held at historically low premiums to bitcoin in the spot market, with futures trading about 5% higher, giving the basis trade a thin platform to stand on.
“Don’t talk to me about blockchain or wallets, I just want to trade” is how LMAX Group’s David Mercer described the paradigm shift required to get more institutional investors trading digital assets.
The basis trade in crypto isn’t all it’s cracked up to be on paper, according to David Mercer, CEO, LMAX Group.