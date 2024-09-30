On the Margin Newsletter
Plus, checking in on crypto product development
Plus, the latest PCE data reinforces expectations of continued dovish Fed policy
Plus, how Democrats are slowly shifting on crypto policy
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci comments on “why we want to tokenize everything”
“Chair Gensler’s legacy will be defined by turning the once proud institution of the SEC into a rogue agency,” Rep. Patrick McHenry said
The SEC noted in its Friday filing such options would “help investors to hedge their positions and manage crypto-related risk”
How have central banks reacted to the US Federal Reserve lowering interest rates for the first time in more than four years?
Plus, Trump’s purchase of burgers and diet cokes with $950 worth of BTC
Bitcoin’s price saw a bump above $60,700 in the minutes following the rate cut announcement
Plus, Ben evaluates whether a 25bps rate cut is more likely now
Plus, another traditional money manager bets on tokenization
Plus, a look at BTC ETFs’ performance so far this year
I was excited about being on the precipice of realigning societal incentives and solving many issues plaguing our modern financial world
Plus, the latest company flexing a special purpose broker-dealer license
Plus, the latest entrant into the crypto fund game
Hashdex CIO Samir Kerbage says “the global credibility of bitcoin cannot be overstated” in the case of American government buy-in
Making sense of the jobs report that didn’t necessarily clear up what size of rate cut the Fed could opt for
The unemployment rate will likely be the key driver of how much the Fed is going to cut rates in the upcoming September meeting
There’s a misunderstanding that TradFi players don’t want to transact in bitcoin, says Cantor Fitzgerald’s Howard Lutnick
Markets are being rocked by some weird things from the ISM manufacturing PMI that came out today
Plus, an update on the euro-backed stablecoin market
Plus, unpacking what’s happening — or not happening — with bitcoin ETF (and other crypto) options
Plus, how specific will Harris and Trump get about crypto policy before the election? An industry expert weighs in
The “reputation risk” for financial advisers and institutions allocating to the mysterious crypto segment is changing