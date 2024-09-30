On the Margin Newsletter

There are a total of 83 articles associated with On the Margin Newsletter.
The Q4 outlook

Plus, checking in on crypto product development

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Judge rules Tornado Cash is not protected under the First Amendment

Plus, the latest PCE data reinforces expectations of continued dovish Fed policy

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
China goes big on stimulus to recover from stagnation

Plus, how Democrats are slowly shifting on crypto policy

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner /
Tokenized assets to exceed $20B over next year: CF Benchmarks

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci comments on “why we want to tokenize everything”

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
US House members demand crypto answers from SEC leaders

“Chair Gensler’s legacy will be defined by turning the once proud institution of the SEC into a rogue agency,” Rep. Patrick McHenry said

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
SEC approval of BTC ETF options to ‘attract more big fish’

The SEC noted in its Friday filing such options would “help investors to hedge their positions and manage crypto-related risk”

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
A look at central bank rate decisions around the world

How have central banks reacted to the US Federal Reserve lowering interest rates for the first time in more than four years?

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
The Fed cut upshot and FOMC future projections

Plus, Trump’s purchase of burgers and diet cokes with $950 worth of BTC

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Powell pitches 50 bps rate cut to support ‘strength of the economy and the labor market’

Bitcoin’s price saw a bump above $60,700 in the minutes following the rate cut announcement

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
The details behind Donald Trump’s family DeFi venture

Plus, Ben evaluates whether a 25bps rate cut is more likely now

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Markets speculate ahead of anticipated rate decision

Plus, another traditional money manager bets on tokenization

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
The interest rate decision countdown is on

Plus, a look at BTC ETFs’ performance so far this year

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Our industry is in limbo. What’s going on?

I was excited about being on the precipice of realigning societal incentives and solving many issues plaguing our modern financial world

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Final inflation outlook ahead of FOMC decision

Plus, the latest company flexing a special purpose broker-dealer license

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Will crypto get a mention in tonight’s presidential debate?

Plus, the latest entrant into the crypto fund game

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Why the US BTC reserve plan could be years from becoming reality

Hashdex CIO Samir Kerbage says “the global credibility of bitcoin cannot be overstated” in the case of American government buy-in

by Ben Strack /
More Goldilocks data sends markets lower

Making sense of the jobs report that didn’t necessarily clear up what size of rate cut the Fed could opt for

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Behind the most important jobs report of the year

The unemployment rate will likely be the key driver of how much the Fed is going to cut rates in the upcoming September meeting

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Banks and brokerages will ultimately go ‘headfirst into BTC’: TradFi CEO

There’s a misunderstanding that TradFi players don’t want to transact in bitcoin, says Cantor Fitzgerald’s Howard Lutnick

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
ISM PMI’s hint at further goods disinflation

Markets are being rocked by some weird things from the ISM manufacturing PMI that came out today

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
The September events that could move markets

Plus, an update on the euro-backed stablecoin market

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
How markets are reacting to the latest inflation print

Plus, unpacking what’s happening — or not happening — with bitcoin ETF (and other crypto) options

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
A deeper look at NVIDIA earnings and the baked-in premium

Plus, how specific will Harris and Trump get about crypto policy before the election? An industry expert weighs in

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack&Felix Jauvin /
Digital assets involvement becoming “inevitable” for more institutions

The “reputation risk” for financial advisers and institutions allocating to the mysterious crypto segment is changing

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /

