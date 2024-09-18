Ritchie Torres

Policy

Rep. Torres: SEC invented ‘crypto asset security’ out of thin air

During a Congressional hearing Wednesday, some lawmakers toed the party line while others appeared to reach across the aisle

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

The anti-Gensler movement is picking up steam on both sides of the aisle

A handful of Democrats are joining the anti-Gensler and pro-crypto movement

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Rep. Torres asks SEC to reconsider ‘crusade against crypto’ in wake of Ripple

Rep. Ritchie Torres calls for a new test for securities when evaluating crypto assets, says SEC’s use of Howey is “sloppy”

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

SEC like ‘overzealous traffic cop’: Torres calls for Prometheum probe

Representative accuses Gensler of “politicizing” the registration process by approving Prometheum’s special purpose broker-dealer license

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Stablecoin Policy Progress Impeded by Partisan Disagreements

Democrats slammed the current Republican-led draft bill for stablecoin legislation, but the parties agree on some points

by Casey Wagner /

