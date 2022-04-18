Coinberry

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Coinberry.
article-image

Finance

WonderFi Continues to Consolidate Canadian Market With Second Acquisition￼

Once the deal is finalized, WonderFi will own two out of the six registered cryptocurrency trading platforms in Canada

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Gensler: Investors are Not Protected When It Comes to Crypto

In prepared remarks during his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday, Gensler said that emerging technologies pose risks to investors, and regulators cannot continue to look the other way.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Policy

Is a Regulatory Fight Over Crypto Lending Brewing in Canada?

Coinberry CEO Andrei Poliakov is looking to see how things play out in the US between Coinbase and the SEC, although some of his unlicensed competitors already offer the service

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Canada’s Coinberry Gets Securities Regulatory Greenlight

Ontario Securities Commission, the country’s largest securities regulator, gives Coinberry regulatory approval

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.