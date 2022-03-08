Compass Point

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Compass Point.
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Bitcoin Mining Operators Jostling for Market Share in 2022

Miners Marathon and Stronghold have more upside than competitors, analyst says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Hayden Capital: Coinbase Will Hit $50B in Revenue by 2025

The firm has an ultra-bullish take on Coinbase and forecasts crypto could have a $6.8 trillion market cap.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Finance

Goldman Sachs, Compass Point Reveal High Q2 Expectations for Coinbase

Goldman Sachs and Compass Point give Coinbase (COIN) second quarter earnings estimates, Compass Point gives neutral rating.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

North American Miners Get Buy Rating Despite Bitcoin Price Slump, Low Hashrate

No sign of Chinese miners relocating yet, which is fine for Riot Blockchain Inc. and Marathon Digital — two of North America’s largest miners.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Finance

Voyager, Galaxy Digital Well-Positioned Long-Term, Analysts Say

Voyager’s zero-commission trading model, broad array of crypto trading pairs and large number of coins gives it a stronger value proposition than competitors like Coinbase, Square and PayPal, Compass Point senior analysts Michael Del Grosso and Chris Allen wrote in a June 20 research note.

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.