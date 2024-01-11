crypto prices

Markets

Ethereum ETF hype spills over to Ethereum Classic, leading to 50% pump

Bitcoin ETFs are yesterday’s news and crypto markets already know it

by David Canellis /
Markets

Bitcoin Just Had Its 4th-best Quarter Ever — A ‘Good Omen’ For 2023

Bitcoin performed very well in the first quarter of 2023, which usually converts to gains over the entire year

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Opinion

What 2022’s Hottest Crypto Apps Say About Where We’re Headed

The 10 most popular crypto services of 2022 reflect some of last year’s most prevalent digital asset adoption trends

by John Gilbert /
Markets

Grim Outlook for Bitcoin, Ether Prices as ‘More Bodies to Surface’

Analysts believe crypto, led by bitcoin and ether, could be headed for further sell-offs as the market reels from the FTX debacle

by Sebastian Sinclair /

