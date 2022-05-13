Emirates

MarketsWeb3

Emirates Airline To Accept Bitcoin Payments and Launch NFT Collection

The airline industry is beginning to embrace blockchain technologies in an effort to interact more with customers and expand its reach

by Ornella Hernandez /
PolicyWeb3

Dubai’s Crypto Regulator Buys Land in the Metaverse for Headquarters

MetaHQ plans to be the first government regulator headquarters in the metaverse

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Binance Granted License To Operate in Dubai

The crypto exchange is the latest digital assets businesses entering the region as the emirate seeks to encourage the space’s growth

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Dubai Is the Latest Government To Roll Out Crypto Law, Set Up Regulator

The emirate’s latest digital asset law proposal excludes NFTs and CBDCs

by Casey Wagner /

