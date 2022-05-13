Emirates
There are a total of 4 articles associated with Emirates.
The airline industry is beginning to embrace blockchain technologies in an effort to interact more with customers and expand its reach
by Ornella Hernandez /
MetaHQ plans to be the first government regulator headquarters in the metaverse
The crypto exchange is the latest digital assets businesses entering the region as the emirate seeks to encourage the space’s growth
by Ben Strack /
The emirate’s latest digital asset law proposal excludes NFTs and CBDCs