gaming finance
Blockworks Exclusive: The raise brings the startup to a $100 million valuation
“I think if you’re in the gaming business and you’re not seriously looking at blockchain integration, you might be missing a huge opportunity,” Matt Wolf, Zynga’s VP of blockchain gaming, told Blockworks
“Blockchain gaming is in its early stages [so] there is [this] natural volatility,” Ryan Wyatt told Blockworks. “But look at the alternative model for users. It’s cash in and cash never out.”
The unit is FTX’s newest effort to encourage gaming studios to use crypto, blockchain technology and NFTs
The Network of Decentralized Economics (NODE) will kick-start the program with $5 million to creators focused on blockchain gaming, play-to-earn gaming and the metaverse