gaming finance

There are a total of 5 articles associated with gaming finance.
MarketsWeb3

GameFi Platform Polemos Secures $14M Seed Round

Blockworks Exclusive: The raise brings the startup to a $100 million valuation

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

Zynga Exec Sees ‘Huge Opportunity’ for NFT Integration Into Traditional Gaming

“I think if you’re in the gaming business and you’re not seriously looking at blockchain integration, you might be missing a huge opportunity,” Matt Wolf, Zynga’s VP of blockchain gaming, told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

Former YouTube Head of Gaming, Polygon CEO on the Value of Blockchain Integration

“Blockchain gaming is in its early stages [so] there is [this] natural volatility,” Ryan Wyatt told Blockworks. “But look at the alternative model for users. It’s cash in and cash never out.”

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

FTX To Launch Gaming Unit To Support Mainstream Crypto Adoption

The unit is FTX’s newest effort to encourage gaming studios to use crypto, blockchain technology and NFTs

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
MarketsWeb3

Ethereum Multi-chain Network SKALE Earmarks $100M To Fuel Blockchain Gaming

The Network of Decentralized Economics (NODE) will kick-start the program with $5 million to creators focused on blockchain gaming, play-to-earn gaming and the metaverse

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

