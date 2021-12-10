Greg Foss

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Greg Foss.
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Joins Gold as an Inflation Hedge While Inflation Spikes

Inflation rose slightly higher than analysts had expected, and investors appear interested in stores of value assets

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Evergrande Default Adds to Market Jitters

Fitch Ratings downgraded the Chinese real estate developer to ‘Restricted Default’ on Thursday, amid restructuring plans that could leave offshore bond-holders taking a haircut.

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Report: Chinese Authorities May Be Preparing for Evergrande’s Collapse

Sources described the government’s actions as a way of “getting ready for the possible storm.”

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Greg Foss: Bitcoin Hitting $2 Million is Plausible

Greg Foss thinks bitcoin could reach $2 million, watch our interview to hear him explain how.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Coinbase’s $500M Crypto Investment is a ‘Game’ to Attract Users, Sources Say

Market players say Coinbase is “putting their money where their mouth is” with this investment and in turn, attracting investors to their exchange.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.