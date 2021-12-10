Greg Foss
Inflation rose slightly higher than analysts had expected, and investors appear interested in stores of value assets
Fitch Ratings downgraded the Chinese real estate developer to ‘Restricted Default’ on Thursday, amid restructuring plans that could leave offshore bond-holders taking a haircut.
by Macauley Peterson /
Sources described the government’s actions as a way of “getting ready for the possible storm.”
by Morgan Chittum /
Greg Foss thinks bitcoin could reach $2 million, watch our interview to hear him explain how.
Market players say Coinbase is “putting their money where their mouth is” with this investment and in turn, attracting investors to their exchange.
by Jacquelyn Melinek /