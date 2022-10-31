interpol

Policy

5 Legal Threats Do Kwon Faces Since Terra’s Collapse

Do Kwon’s whereabouts are shrouded in secrecy as legal complications surrounding his failed stablecoin project pile up

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Do Kwon Refutes Claims of $40M in Frozen Crypto

The Terraform Labs CEO has continued to push back claims made by local authorities in South Korea since Interpol’s wanted persons notice

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Terraform Labs Says LUNA Allegations are ‘Highly Politicized’

Do Kwon and Terraform Labs didn’t break the law as LUNA has never been a security, a spokesman reportedly said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Do Kwon Mocks Interpol Red Notice

“For something that has notice in the name it sure gives no notice,” the Terraform Labs CEO said in a tweet

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Global Wanted Persons Notice for Do Kwon Issued: Report

Do Kwon’s Red Notice comes a week after the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office requested the step from Interpol

by Sebastian Sinclair /

