interpol
Do Kwon’s whereabouts are shrouded in secrecy as legal complications surrounding his failed stablecoin project pile up
The Terraform Labs CEO has continued to push back claims made by local authorities in South Korea since Interpol’s wanted persons notice
Do Kwon and Terraform Labs didn’t break the law as LUNA has never been a security, a spokesman reportedly said
“For something that has notice in the name it sure gives no notice,” the Terraform Labs CEO said in a tweet
Do Kwon’s Red Notice comes a week after the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office requested the step from Interpol