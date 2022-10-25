IRA
Prime Trust’s IRA product comes less than a year after ForUsAll launched an investment vehicle that offers crypto exposure through 401(k) accounts
In an industry first, Prime Trust uses a single application programming interface (API), aiming to “to make the end user experience very frictionless,” chief product officer says
In March, ErisX announced that Midland Trust clients would be able to invest in digital assets through their self-directed Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), including bitcoin and ether.
Older Americans are investing in cryptocurrency through self-directed retirement accounts due to a desire to catch up on retirement funds, inflation fears and tax benefits, according to Bitcoin IRA COO and Co-founder Chris Kline.
