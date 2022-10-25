IRA

Finance

Prime Trust Crypto IRA Set To Leave Beta as Bitcoin Volatility at Historic Low

Prime Trust’s IRA product comes less than a year after ForUsAll launched an investment vehicle that offers crypto exposure through 401(k) accounts

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Prime Trust Launches Beta Program for Crypto IRA

In an industry first, Prime Trust uses a single application programming interface (API), aiming to “to make the end user experience very frictionless,” chief product officer says

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

ErisX’s Trudeau: IRA Investors Want Crypto Exposure

In March, ErisX announced that Midland Trust clients would be able to invest in digital assets through their self-directed Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), including bitcoin and ether.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Bitcoin and IRAs: Friends with Tax Benefits

Older Americans are investing in cryptocurrency through self-directed retirement accounts due to a desire to catch up on retirement funds, inflation fears and tax benefits, according to Bitcoin IRA COO and Co-founder Chris Kline.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

