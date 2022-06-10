jamaica

There are a total of 4 articles associated with jamaica.
article-image

Policy

Consider the Environment When Designing CBDCs, IMF Urges

Central banks should steer clear of proof-of-work protocols, the international institution says

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

In Historic Move, Jamaica Makes CBDC Akin to Cash

Jamaica’s senate authorized the Bank of Jamaica to issue Jam-Dex, which is launching later this month, as legal tender

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Why Emerging Markets Are Leading the Charge on CBDCs

Emerging markets are at the forefront of the CBDC movement because these economies have a unique need for the technology, industry participants say

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Jamaica To Launch CBDC This Summer

Known as the Jamaica Digital Exchange, or Jam-Dex, the Caribbean’s newest CBDC is going to save the country millions, central bank says

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.