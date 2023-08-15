Mainnet

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Mainnet.
DeFi

Optimized for trading, Sei launches mainnet beta

Mainnet beta will initially launch with 20 applications, with over 250 to come in the near future

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiFinance

Privacy-minded Blockchain Aleo Raises $200M Prior to Mainnet Launch

The capital raise boosts the platform’s valuation to $1.45 billion, following its $28 million Series A led by a16z in April 2021

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Policy

SEC Won’t Confirm Nor Deny it Served Anyone at Mainnet 2021

A FOIA request by Blockworks into whether the Securities and Exchange Commission served anyone at Mainnet got a GLOMAR response.

by Sam Reynolds /
Policy

Galaxy’s Novogratz: Our Industry Did a Terrible Job Educating Washington

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz talked about what comes next for the digital asset space and how to navigate the tumultuous regulatory landscape onstage at Mainnet 2021.

by Casey Wagner /

