Michael Shaulov

Web3

Institutions remain risk-averse about crypto, says Fireblocks CEO

Fireblocks recently announced a MPC wallet as a service product

by James Cirrone /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto Custodian Fireblocks Eclipses $1B Raised With $550M Series E

The company’s valuation increased to over $8 billion

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Bankhaus von der Heydt Will Custody Crypto with Fireblocks

Bankhaus van der Heyd was founded in 1754 and is 267 years old, making it one of the oldest banks in Germany to offer crypto custody and trading services.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Where are the ‘Magic Self-Driving Internet Money Machines’?

DeFi has taken the world by storm, but there are a few more steps until it’s ready for institutional finance, Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz and others argued on a recent Blockworks webinar

by Sam Reynolds /

