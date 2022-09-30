Mutant Ape Yacht Club

MarketsWeb3

Mutant Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks Among This Week’s Record-breaking NFT Sales

The bear market is not stopping generative art and blue chip NFTs sales

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

MetaMask Issues Warning Following $650K iCloud Phishing Scam

The DeFi wallet is advising users to disable iCloud backups to prevent future scams

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

OpenSea is Reimbursing Users After Loophole Led to Steep NFT Losses

An OpenSea spokesperson told Blockworks the company has been “actively reaching and reimbursing affected users”

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

Attackers Exploit OpenSea Loophole to Snatch and Resell Rare NFTs

One attacker paid roughly $133,000 for seven NFTs before quickly flipping them for $934,000 worth of ether

by Morgan Chittum /

