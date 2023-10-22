Series B

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Series B.
Business

Crypto funding: A focus on decentralized orderbook exchanges in $66M week

A wide variety of firms had successful raises this week, including one developing a decentralized alternative to Google Docs

by James Cirrone /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Raises $130M for Creator, Collector Support

The funding round brings the company’s valuation to $1.6 billion

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Blockchain Infrastructure Provider InfStones Nabs $66M in Extended Funding Round

InfStone said its fresh injection of capital from the extended Series B would help it bolster its team and focus on enterprise-wide expansion

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Web3 Hackathon Incubator DoraHacks Nabs $20M From FTX, Liberty City

The fresh injection of capital will go to further the platform’s offerings, including a developer fund and a DAO for Web3 community grants

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Celsius Expands its Series B From $400M to Oversubscribed $750M

The company’s new proceeds will in part go toward further bridging centralized finance and DeFi via its recently announced project CelsiusX, the company said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

