Series B
There are a total of 5 articles associated with Series B.
A wide variety of firms had successful raises this week, including one developing a decentralized alternative to Google Docs
by James Cirrone /
The funding round brings the company’s valuation to $1.6 billion
by Ornella Hernandez /
InfStone said its fresh injection of capital from the extended Series B would help it bolster its team and focus on enterprise-wide expansion
The fresh injection of capital will go to further the platform’s offerings, including a developer fund and a DAO for Web3 community grants
The company’s new proceeds will in part go toward further bridging centralized finance and DeFi via its recently announced project CelsiusX, the company said.
by Jacquelyn Melinek /