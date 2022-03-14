Solana Ventures

article-image

MarketsWeb3

NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Secures $27M Series A

Venture capital firm Paradigm led the raise

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Blockchain Real Estate Startup Raises Round To Expand Digitized Property Investments

The capital will go toward staff expansion and marketing, co-founder and CEO Trevor Bacon told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Solana Payment Processor Raises $15M on Promise of Instant Settlements

The platform can be used to send and receive money for investments, payments and subscriptions

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Solana Ventures Funds $150M Web3 Initiative With Forte, Griffin Gaming

This is Solana’s second gaming-focused investment after joining forces with FTX and Lightspeed Venture Partners last month to create a $100 million Web3 gaming investment initiative

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

FTX, Solana Ventures and Lightspeed Create $100M Web3 Gaming Investment

The initiative will help advance and develop new decentralized models for gaming as well as the tools developers need to build, Solana Ventures told Blockworks.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

