Swyftx

Markets

Australian Crypto ‘Super App’ Canned Along With $2.2B Merger

Swyftx had hoped to merge its crypto exchange business with trading app Superhero to create Australia’s first “super app”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: More Fall Victim to Persistent Layoffs

Crypto exchanges Bybit and Swyftx downsize while Amber Group is reportedly set to lay off a few hundred staffers

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx, Trading App Superhero Reveal ‘$1B’ Merger

Australia is expecting its first “super app” via a deal announced by crypto exchange Swyftx and traditional stock trading platform Superhero

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

NRL Signs Three-Year Deal With Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx

The “major investment” will also see Swyftx become the naming sponsor in addition to the official exchange partner of the NRL

by Sebastian Sinclair /

