Hannah Finnerty is Blockworks' editorial operations manager and is based in the US. Hannah previously worked in podcast production for The National in Abu Dhabi. She graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in multiplatform journalism and Middle Eastern politics. Contact Hannah at [email protected].

Web3

Resuscitate your Spotify Wrapped with these 5 podcast episodes

We can’t all have impeccable taste in music — some of us need to spend the next 2 weeks diversifying our listening experience

Opinion

Gifts for the crypto lovers in your life (that aren't NFTs)

The holidays are here, but fear not — we’ve got a gift for every hard-to-buy-for HODLer in your life

Opinion

Do you bleed enough BTC to pay $55 for Brooklyn's bitcoin spa?

A Brooklyn bathhouse is heating their pools with bitcoin — you too can take advantage of all miners have to offer

