accounting

There are a total of 4 articles associated with accounting.
Policy

New US accounting standard for crypto to be finalized by year-end

Companies must separately report crypto assets in their financial statements, and can’t group them with intangible assets like patents or trademarks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

No More Impairment Charges: FASB Weighs Crypto Accounting Standards

Crypto is deemed “intangible assets” on balance sheets right now, but the Financial Accounting Standards Board is cooking up new rules

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Marathon Digital to Correct Earnings Figures After SEC Letter

The crypto miner said certain financial statements published in 2021 and 2022 should not be relied upon

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

KPMG Canada Latest Firm to Add Bitcoin, Ether to Balance Sheet

Beyond the investments, the firm is looking to enable institutional participation in Web3

by Ben Strack /

