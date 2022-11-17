ASX
The Australian Securities Exchange spent around $170 million in hopes of replacing its aging settlement layer with a blockchain
Accenture will review outstanding deliverables on the ASX and is expected to help the exchange narrow down a date for its DLT rollout
Australian Securities Exchange boss Dominic Stevens said more crypto businesses such as Jack Dorsey’s Block could list on the exchange in the future
The move marks a significant first for the country to list a crypto-related company