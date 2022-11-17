ASX

There are a total of 4 articles associated with ASX.
article-image

Markets

‘Blockchain, not Bitcoin’ is Dead? Australian Bourse Cans DLT Shift

The Australian Securities Exchange spent around $170 million in hopes of replacing its aging settlement layer with a blockchain

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

ASX Taps Accenture to Review Delayed Delivery of Blockchain System

Accenture will review outstanding deliverables on the ASX and is expected to help the exchange narrow down a date for its DLT rollout

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

ASX Chief: More Crypto Businesses Could List on Exchange in Future

Australian Securities Exchange boss Dominic Stevens said more crypto businesses such as Jack Dorsey’s Block could list on the exchange in the future

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Jack Dorsey’s Block to List on Australia’s ASX in First Major Crypto Listing in Exchange’s History

The move marks a significant first for the country to list a crypto-related company

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.