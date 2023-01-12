Australian Open
The tournament, which was last year exclusively hosted on Decentraland’s platform, will be branching out to other non-blockchain-based metaverses
The AO’s metaverse is serving up users an experience that could see it become one of the most successful Decentraland projects to date
Last year, its NFT marketplace grew from zero to 80,000 customers, created over 750 unique NFTs across seven product lines and released over 200,000 unique digital assets, CEO Scott Lawin told Blockworks
Tournament director Craig Tiley described the collection as “an opportunity to be part of the 2022 Australian Open in a way never before available.”
