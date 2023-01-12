Australian Open

Web3

Australian Open 2023 Takes Swing at Roblox Metaverse

The tournament, which was last year exclusively hosted on Decentraland’s platform, will be branching out to other non-blockchain-based metaverses

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Australian Open Metaverse, ‘Art Ball’ NFTs Ace First Week as Tournament Rolls On

The AO’s metaverse is serving up users an experience that could see it become one of the most successful Decentraland projects to date

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Candy Digital Hits Home Run with MLB NFTs, Plans to Recruit New Fans in 2022

Last year, its NFT marketplace grew from zero to 80,000 customers, created over 750 unique NFTs across seven product lines and released over 200,000 unique digital assets, CEO Scott Lawin told Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Web3

Australian Open Serves Up NFTs Linked to Live Matches

Tournament director Craig Tiley described the collection as “an opportunity to be part of the 2022 Australian Open in a way never before available.”

by Morgan Chittum /

