Beeple

Opinion

The history of NFTs you didn’t know you needed: A review of ‘Token Supremacy’

What I found most compelling in this digital art history is how NFTs are far less revolutionary as an art form than I had believed

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Business

Amazon NFT Marketplace Could Feature Beeple, Pudgy Penguins

Amazon’s upcoming NFT marketplace will be on a private blockchain, though future multichain compatibility is not yet ruled out

by Michael Bodley /
MarketsWeb3

Web3 Watch: Yuga Labs Adds to Portfolio, Nike Creates NFT Marketplace

Azuki NFT becomes first NFT to adorn a F1 race car during upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Artists, Projects Celebrate Ethereum Merge With Historic Mints

The historic moment was commemorated by artists such as Beeple

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Exclusive: DJ Justin ‘3LAU’ Blau on NFTs and Music Royalties as an Asset Class

“Music royalties are an asset class that the public has never had access to [until now],” Blau told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

NFT Artist Beeple Auctions Latest Work for $28.9M at Christie’s

“Human One” is a real-life sculpture that comes with a non-fungible token.

by Morgan Chittum /

