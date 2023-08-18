BSC

article-image

Business

DeFi on the brink of second bailout as Venus liquidates $30M

BSC’s Venus Protocol is the latest DeFi platform to take extraordinary measures to prevent systemic risk

by Andrew Thurman /
article-image

Markets

ETH and BTC Cede Market Share to AVAX, SOL, LUNA and BSC: Markets Wrap

BTC has been rangebound this week as market sentiment remains mixed, ETH and BTC continue to cede market dominance to alternative networks.

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Quickly Recovers After Dip; Macro Steals the Show: Markets Wrap

CPI overshoots estimates while the labor market remains tight, the bitcoin basis trade is alive, DEX volume peaked in May of this year

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

Centralized Exchanges Make NFT Moves; Bitcoin Retreats: Markets Wrap

Centralized exchanges want a piece of the NFT craze, bitcoin underperforms the market, MetaMask posts impressive revenue numbers.

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

Binance Creates $1B Fund to Accelerate Crypto Adoption

The investment will go toward the company’s Binance Smart Chain ecosystem to support investments, its builder program, talent development and liquidity incentives.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Reclaims $55,000 on Strong Fundamentals: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin dominance rises as price surges to $55,000, CME open interest and basis are on the rise indicating institutional demand.

by Sam Martin /

