BSC
BSC’s Venus Protocol is the latest DeFi platform to take extraordinary measures to prevent systemic risk
BTC has been rangebound this week as market sentiment remains mixed, ETH and BTC continue to cede market dominance to alternative networks.
CPI overshoots estimates while the labor market remains tight, the bitcoin basis trade is alive, DEX volume peaked in May of this year
Centralized exchanges want a piece of the NFT craze, bitcoin underperforms the market, MetaMask posts impressive revenue numbers.
The investment will go toward the company’s Binance Smart Chain ecosystem to support investments, its builder program, talent development and liquidity incentives.
Bitcoin dominance rises as price surges to $55,000, CME open interest and basis are on the rise indicating institutional demand.