Capitol Gains

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Capitol Gains.
article-image

Policy

Capitol Gains: What’s the market structure holdup? Depends who you ask

Republicans say they are waiting on Democrats. Democrats say the industry is too cozy with Republicans

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Capitol Gains: The US seized $15B in bitcoin. What comes next?

The US government announced the largest asset forfeiture in history — all in bitcoin. Here’s why it’s not headed straight for the strategic reserve

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Capitol Gains: Crypto hearings expected to continue mid-shutdown

As the shutdown enters its second week, sources say the Senate Banking Committee looks to move ahead with a market structure bill markup

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Capitol Gains: Shutdown blues slow crypto work

Experts agree that the shutdown will delay new crypto ETF approvals, but lawmakers seem keen to move ahead with legislative work

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.