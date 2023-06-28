Christine Lagarde

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Christine Lagarde.
article-image

Policy

Central bank heads move markets, defend their inflation-fighting strategies

Global bank leaders say a recession is unlikely, but persistent inflation may lead to rate hikes

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Europe’s Systemic Risk Board Raises Alarm Over Crypto and DeFi

Given the impressive growth trajectory and unpredictable future of crypto markets, the potential systemic risks cannot be dismissed, the board said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Consider the Environment When Designing CBDCs, IMF Urges

Central banks should steer clear of proof-of-work protocols, the international institution says

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

European Central Bank Launches 24-Month Investigation into Digital Euro

The investigation phase will last 24 months and will focus on addressing “key issues regarding design and distribution” of a digital euro, it said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.