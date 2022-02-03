Christine Sandler
Fund group already working to get spot bitcoin, metaverse and crypto industry ETFs approved in US
Firms to develop a product suite and compliant infrastructure for institutional investors
Regulators understand digital assets, they just are not completely sure what to do with them, Christine Sandler, head of sales and marketing at Fidelity Digital Assets said.
Even in the midst of a major selloff, the majority of institutional investors surveyed by Fidelity expect to hold or invest in digital assets in the future.