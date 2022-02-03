Christine Sandler

Finance

Fidelity Exec: ‘Fairly Long Tail’ of Institutions Driving Mainstream Crypto Adoption

Fund group already working to get spot bitcoin, metaverse and crypto industry ETFs approved in US

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Nexo Partners with Fidelity Digital Assets

Firms to develop a product suite and compliant infrastructure for institutional investors

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Fidelity Digital Assets’ Sandler: The Regulatory Road Will Be Long

Regulators understand digital assets, they just are not completely sure what to do with them, Christine Sandler, head of sales and marketing at Fidelity Digital Assets said.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Fidelity: 71% of Institutional Investors Plan to Buy Crypto

Even in the midst of a major selloff, the majority of institutional investors surveyed by Fidelity expect to hold or invest in digital assets in the future.

by Casey Wagner /

