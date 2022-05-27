Coatue

Finance

Stock-picking Vet Rolling Out Crypto Hedge Fund With Research-Heavy Approach

Blockworks exclusive: The portfolio manager plans to oversee a team of analysts, plus a group monitoring online, social sentiment for a slew of cryptocurrencies

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Ethereum Layer-2 Developer StarkWare Valued at $8B Following $100M Raise

Greenoaks Capital and Coatue led the Series D funding round

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Flow Raises $725M To Fund Blockchain’s Growth

Capital to focus on support for gaming, infrastructure, decentralized finance, content and creators

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Web3 Data Firm Dune Analytics Hits Unicorn Status

The firm raised $69,420,000 in capital which will be used to distribute financial rewards to content creators and attract up to 1 million new Web3 analysts

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

MoonPay Marshals $555M in Series A Funding Round

The round, led by Tiger Global and Coatue, brings the cryptocurrency payment services provider to a post-money valuation of $3.4 billion.

by Morgan Chittum /

