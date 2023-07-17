crypto correlation
Crypto may be less correlated with major stock indexes these days, but that won’t stop markets bracing for earnings impact
Analysis of previous bitcoin bull market corrections shows past year’s drawdown was much weaker than prior cycles — an indication of strong demand
The report from S&P Global attempts to uncover some of crypto’s biggest macro drivers
Bitcoin’s rally is being fuelled by spot buys, with the majority of flow coming from large market players looking to position in anticipation of a flight to safety
Correlation, in the crypto and the traditional finance industry, is the degree in which asset prices move together or against each other
A rebound in fast-growth tech stocks on Monday’s trade has all but deepened the rift between US equities and crypto
Bitcoin and ether have also shown high correlation with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 on longer time frames