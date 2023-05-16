crypto markets

Finance

Crypto Has Never Seen a Long Recession — Here’s What Could Happen

The potential for US recession looms over crypto markets, with cash flow and real-world utility critical to weather the storm

by Sebastian Sinclair
Markets

Bitcoin Miner Outflows at 11-month High After Market Rejects $30K

The last time Bitcoin miner outflows were this high, BTC crashed from $30,000 to below $19,000 in less than two weeks

by Sebastian Sinclair
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rally Continues With Rise to $22,000

“Hedge funds betting on wider contagion and market capitulation could be licking their wounds,” Bitfinex analysts told Blockworks

by Jocelyn Yang
Markets

‘We Live for This Moment,’ Crypto Exec Says of Harsh Market Contraction

A rebound across all markets is what will eventually push big tech and cryptos higher, analysts predict

by Casey Wagner

