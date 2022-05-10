David Pakman
Capital to focus on support for gaming, infrastructure, decentralized finance, content and creators
by Ben Strack /
Five times more venture capital money poured into digital assets so far in 2021 than in all of 2020.
For those wondering how NFTs will actually be used in the real world, the answer may be gaming.
Pakman will continue to hold his seat on many Venrock boards including Dapper Labs, which is set to hit a $7.6 billion valuation following a funding announcement of $250 million on Wednesday.
by Morgan Chittum /