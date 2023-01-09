DeGods
There are a total of 4 articles associated with DeGods.
Even after its two most valuable NFT projects, DeGods and y00ts, announced plans to move to Ethereum and Polygon, respectively, Solana saw its NFT sales grow by nearly 30% last week
DeGods and y00ts, two leading projects on Solana, are migrating to other blockchain networks in a bid to continue growing
by Shalini Nagarajan /
Royalties are not currently programmed into smart contracts, putting the responsibility on marketplaces to collect the fees for artists
Unstoppable Domains launches latest Web3 education initiative in Latin America
by Ornella Hernandez /