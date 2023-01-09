DeGods

MarketsWeb3

BAYC Leads the Pack as NFT Sales Bounce Back in New Year

Even after its two most valuable NFT projects, DeGods and y00ts, announced plans to move to Ethereum and Polygon, respectively, Solana saw its NFT sales grow by nearly 30% last week

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Top Solana NFT Projects Are Jumping Ship to Ethereum, Polygon

DeGods and y00ts, two leading projects on Solana, are migrating to other blockchain networks in a bid to continue growing

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

NFT Royalties Top $1.8 Billion: Galaxy Digital

Royalties are not currently programmed into smart contracts, putting the responsibility on marketplaces to collect the fees for artists

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Web3 Watch: SEC Probes Yuga Labs, DeGods Eliminates NFT Royalties

Unstoppable Domains launches latest Web3 education initiative in Latin America

by Ornella Hernandez /

