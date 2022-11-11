Disney

Markets

Gold-linked Tokens and Polygon Buck Crypto Downtrend

Partnerships with Web2 companies may have saved Polygon’s MATIC from market chaos

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Disney and Walmart Target Young Audiences in the Metaverse

FTX bets on new Solana-backed crypto and NFT wallet Backpack

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

The Latest in Crypto Hiring: Disney Names Metaverse Lead

Protego Trust adds crypto CEO to board as it gets set to become a federally chartered national bank

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Microsoft’s Blockchain Director: Major Brands Embracing NFTs Will Drive Mainstream Adoption

Yorke Rhodes, director of digital transformation, blockchain and cloud supply chain at Microsoft thinks NFTs are “a first toe in the water.”

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

