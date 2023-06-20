DLT

There are a total of 4 articles associated with DLT.
article-image

Finance

IMF advisor sees power in global ledger that works with CBDCs

Central banks could adopt a global ledger system that plugs into their own domestic CBDC platforms, according to an IMF insider

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

India To Onboard More Banks For Digital Rupee Pilots

The Reserve Bank of India reported that results of both digital rupee pilots have so far been satisfactory and aligned with expectations

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Tokenized Assets, Distributed Ledgers Could Save Finance Billions: GFMA

Widespread adoption of tokenized assets and blockchain in global securities trade seems far off, but a top industry body appears confident

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

‘Blockchain, not Bitcoin’ is Dead? Australian Bourse Cans DLT Shift

The Australian Securities Exchange spent around $170 million in hopes of replacing its aging settlement layer with a blockchain

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.