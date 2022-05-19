DOT

Markets Recover as Ether Alternatives SOL and DOT Outperform Top Tokens

Cryptocurrency markets staged a slight recovery over the past week led by solana and polkadot, which both jumped about 20%

by David Canellis /
Funds are Bullish on DOT; BTC Continues to Struggle: Markets Wrap

Digital asset funds are bullish on Polkadot (DOT) while BTC continues to consolidate below $60,000 despite inflation running hot

by Sam Martin /
HNT Remains Hot; DOT Holders Pledge Over $1 Billion: Markets Wrap

HNT continues its hot streak as new hotspots continue to come online, over $1 billion has been pledged by DOT holders for parachain auctions.

by Sam Martin /
ETH outperforms BTC; DOT Hits All-Time High: Markets Wrap

ETH has outperformed BTC by 20% since the latter half of October, DOT enters price discovery, a CryptoPunk sells for pennies on the dollar.

by Sam Martin /

