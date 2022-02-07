eCNY
The eCNY, or digital yuan, can be used to make purchases within the Olympic Village
by Sebastian Sinclair /
New “FinTech Development Plan (2022-2025)” is rife with talk of “digital transformation” as Chinese leaders cement control of the digital economy
by Macauley Peterson /
While the Biden Administration explores options for Russia sanctions, should it invade the Ukraine, Moscow looks to ensure Ruble liquidity
Hong Kong Fintech Week kicked off as a hybrid event Wednesday, and Blockworks was there virtually.
China’s CBDC, the eCNY, isn’t a “Chinese bitcoin” or will it challenge the USD’s hegemony