eCNY

There are a total of 5 articles associated with eCNY.
article-image

MarketsPolicy

China Debuts Digital Yuan at Winter Olympics Amid Warnings From US Senator

The eCNY, or digital yuan, can be used to make purchases within the Olympic Village

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinancePolicy

China Pilots Mobile Digital Wallet for eCNY Push

New “FinTech Development Plan (2022-2025)” is rife with talk of “digital transformation” as Chinese leaders cement control of the digital economy

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Russia Accelerates CBDC Efforts as US, EU Ponder SWIFT Ban of Russian Banks

While the Biden Administration explores options for Russia sanctions, should it invade the Ukraine, Moscow looks to ensure Ruble liquidity

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Hong Kong Fintech Week: User Privacy, Bitcoin ETFs and CBDCs

Hong Kong Fintech Week kicked off as a hybrid event Wednesday, and Blockworks was there virtually.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

FinancePolicy

China: eCNY Meant to Replace Domestic Cash

China’s CBDC, the eCNY, isn’t a “Chinese bitcoin” or will it challenge the USD’s hegemony

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.