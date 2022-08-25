ErisX

Finance

Cboe To Add Slate of Partners to Grow Digital Asset Business

Robinhood, GSR, Interactive Brokers and others intend to take minority stakes in company after ErisX acquisition

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Cboe Sees ‘Need to Move Quickly’ in Crypto Following Exchange Acquisition

Acquired business seeks to offer margin crypto futures, expand its spot offerings, executives say

by Ben Strack /
Markets

What Could Crypto M&A Look Like in 2022?

Banks and exchanges expected to buy tech, market share through acquisitions after deal-filled 2021

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Cboe Sees ‘Enormous’ Future for Crypto as it Acquires Crypto Market Provider ErisX

“We think the future (of crypto) is enormous, I think we’re only seeing a small fraction of what it could be,” John Deters, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Cboe Global Markets, told Blockworks in an interview.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

ErisX’s Trudeau: IRA Investors Want Crypto Exposure

In March, ErisX announced that Midland Trust clients would be able to invest in digital assets through their self-directed Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), including bitcoin and ether.

by Casey Wagner /

