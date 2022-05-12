gaming nft
There are a total of 4 articles associated with gaming nft.
EducationSponsored
Gaming NFTs bridge digital worlds by introducing a new era of game asset collecting
Layer-2 scaling platform Immutable X will also be used to power the company’s forthcoming non-fungible token marketplace, co-founder Robbie Ferguson told Blockworks
“It’s likely that gaming is the introduction for most people into some sort of durable digital assets,” Kan told Blockworks
There’s a “decent probability” NFTs could be the driving force to crypto adoption, the FTX boss said.
by Jacquelyn Melinek /