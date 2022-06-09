index

Finance

Global X Plots Expansion of Crypto Products, Research

Index-based products targeting industry themes or client needs is “where we’re truly going to make an impact,” exec says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitwise, Multicoin Capital Spin Up Metaverse Index and Fund

Firms partnered with venture capitalist Matthew Ball to offer benchmark and corresponding fund

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

India’s CoinSwitch Exchange Rolls Out Rupee-based Altcoin Index

A16z-backed Indian crypto exchange launches the first rupee-based crypto benchmark index, which lists eight of the top assets by market cap

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

New DeFi Index Targets ‘Proven’ Blue-chip Assets

Blockworks Exclusive: Investors seeking “flight to quality” after crash of Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin, Phuture’s head of product says

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto Index Primed for Launch as Financial Adviser Interest Grows

Offering made available to financial advisers through Onramp Invest’s platform and custodied by Gemini

by Ben Strack /

