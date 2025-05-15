index funds

BusinessPolicy

Crypto indexes offer ‘biggest opportunity’ as SEC decision looms: Hashdex CIO

Industry watchers are keeping an eye on how the US securities regulator handles proposals to expand index fund holdings beyond BTC and ETH

Finance

Crypto Indexes Will Evolve, but Next-phase Adoption Could Be Far Off

MarketVector Indexes exec says crypto product development involves tension between capturing current client demand and looking to push space forward

Finance

Castle Funds Seeks To Fill Gap in Insurance With Crypto Exposure

Castle Funds has a new index fund targeting insurance carriers, offering exposure to bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies

Finance

Bitwise Forms Active Strategies Team, Citing Institutional Demand

The maturation of liquid cryptocurrency markets has led index fund manager Bitwise to explore active strategies

