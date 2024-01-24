Justin Trudeau
Justice Richard Mosley said Trudeau’s administration acted outside their authority by invoking the Emergencies Act in Feb. 2022
by Casey Wagner /
Canada is opening consultations with crypto industry stakeholders as part of a formal legislative review of the financial sector
Canada’s Prime Minister of seven years, Justin Trudeau, took pot shots Monday at newly elected conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre over his crypto views
Canada’s federal government has invoked its Emergencies Act for the first time, turning the focus on crowdfunding platforms and crypto payment providers linked to them