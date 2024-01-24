Justin Trudeau

Policy

Bitcoin donation freeze was unlawful, Canada judge rules

Justice Richard Mosley said Trudeau’s administration acted outside their authority by invoking the Emergencies Act in Feb. 2022

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Canada Moves To Protect Financial Sector From Crypto ‘Challenges’

Canada is opening consultations with crypto industry stakeholders as part of a formal legislative review of the financial sector

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Trudeau Pooh-poohs Rival’s Crypto Enthusiasm

Canada’s Prime Minister of seven years, Justin Trudeau, took pot shots Monday at newly elected conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre over his crypto views

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Crypto Payments Firms Face New Restrictions Under Canada’s Blockade Crackdown

Canada’s federal government has invoked its Emergencies Act for the first time, turning the focus on crowdfunding platforms and crypto payment providers linked to them

by Sebastian Sinclair /

